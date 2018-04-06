This Prefab Shipping Container Bar Can Pop Up Just About Anywhere
Canadian prefabricated home builder Honomobo has debuted the Honomobar, a portable bar made out of a recycled shipping container. Able to be sent anywhere across North America, the Honomobar is a pop-up structure that can bring hospitality to your backyard, the pool, by the lake—or anywhere else a drink may come in handy.
Measuring eight feet-by-12.5 feet, each prefab shipping container bar is a compact 100 square feet. A hydraulic arm opens the main window for business, revealing a red accent panel and a treated butcher block bar top that's ready for service. Guests gather under a three-foot, cedar wood overhang. After hours, a black aluminum roll shutter safely locks the container down.
The bar can be easily transported to its location, and easily moved to additional locations. The simplicity of the structure requires no foundation—only the connection to site services and desired electrical and plumbing.
Currently, a Honomobar is set up at Fortress Mountain in the Canadian Rockies, proving that no matter how seemingly inhospitable the setting, the bar can make itself at home. Soon, Honomobars will set their footprint in Seattle and San Francisco, broadening the reach of modular bar construction.