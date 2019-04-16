This Petite Paris Apartment is a Vintage Furniture–Filled Delight

There’s more to design than just form and function. The objects chosen for a home require a special sense of purpose and personality—and, in some cases, a brief departure from restraint. "There’s sort of a chemistry, a thing that happens sometimes when you see objects and you fall in love with them immediately," says lifelong Parisian Nicolas Roche, creative director at the legendary furniture brand—and his family’s namesake company—Roche Bobois. "I am someone who loves objects."