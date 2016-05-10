Stories

Jonathan Adler and Simon Doonan Go Trippy Contemporary on Shelter Island
For design mavericks Jonathan Adler and Simon Doonan, a challenging site that slopes toward the sea yields a unique opportunity...
d
Dan Rubinstein
This Petite Paris Apartment is a Vintage Furniture–Filled Delight
An eccentric and eclectic Paris apartment reflects a lifetime of thoughtful collecting—and a considered eye.
d
Dan Rubinstein
Jonathan Adler and Simon Doonan's Shelter Island Vacation Home
For design mavericks Jonathan Adler and Simon Doonan, a challenging site that slopes toward the sea yields a unique opportunity...
d
Dan Rubinstein