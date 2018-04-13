This Concrete Rest Stop Will Make You Want to Visit Norway

This wave-shaped structure might just be the prettiest public restroom we have ever seen.
Even if you don't need to use the restroom, grab a snack, or simply stretch, there's no doubt you'll want to pull over at the Ureddplassen rest area the next time you're in Norway. A name that translates to "fearless place," this area has been designed by the Oslo–based Haugen/Zohar Arkitekter (HZA), and sits along a stretch of the Helgelandskysten Norwegian Scenic Route in the northern region of Gildeskål.
The rest stop is part of the redesign of a World War II monument on the site that commemorates the "Uredd," the Norwegian submarine that sank during the war. In addition to the memorial, the area is an ideal spot to witness the northern lights in winter, and makes a great location to take in the midnight sun during the summer.
