This Concrete Rest Stop Will Make You Want to Visit Norway
Cabins + Travel

This Concrete Rest Stop Will Make You Want to Visit Norway

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
This wave-shaped structure might just be the prettiest public restroom we have ever seen.

Even if you don't need to use the restroom, grab a snack, or simply stretch, there's no doubt you'll want to pull over at the Ureddplassen rest area the next time you're in Norway. A name that translates to "fearless place," this area has been designed by the Oslo–based Haugen/Zohar Arkitekter (HZA), and sits along a stretch of the Helgelandskysten Norwegian Scenic Route in the northern region of Gildeskål. 

The simple yet stunning structure that houses a public restroom features a concrete ceiling that emulates the shape of a wave forming from the surface of the terrace. 

The rest stop is part of the redesign of a World War II monument on the site that commemorates the "Uredd," the Norwegian submarine that sank during the war. In addition to the memorial, the area is an ideal spot to witness the northern lights in winter, and makes a great location to take in the midnight sun during the summer. 

The firm's renovation project consisted of updating the space to create a better experience for travelers. The rest stop not only features a public restroom, but it also has a new concrete viewing terrace with marble seating benches, as well as an amphitheater-style "lookout" area.

On the terrace, the benches are made from a distinctive marble that is typical of the Fauske region of Norway. 

Amphitheater-style seating leads down to the beach area and provides stunning panoramic views of the fjord.

The views of the fjord are magnificent, both facing the vast open Norwegian ocean, as well as looking toward the mountain range. 

In addition to the view, the contemplative site is a perfect setting for the WWII memorial that commemorates the 42 crew members who lost their lives when the Uredd submarine sank.

The wave-shaped structure appears to glows from within thanks to its translucent glazing.

The smoothness of the poured concrete is strikingly juxtaposed against the rugged terrain.

Project Credits: 

Architect: Haugen/Zohar Architects 

Landscape architect: Landskapsfabrikken

Contractor: Moldjord bygg og anlegg AS 

Other suppliers : Concrete: Nordland Betong, avdeling Meløy

