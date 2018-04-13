This Concrete Rest Stop Will Make You Want to Visit Norway

Even if you don't need to use the restroom, grab a snack, or simply stretch, there's no doubt you'll want to pull over at the Ureddplassen rest area the next time you're in Norway. A name that translates to "fearless place," this area has been designed by the Oslo–based Haugen/Zohar Arkitekter (HZA), and sits along a stretch of the Helgelandskysten Norwegian Scenic Route in the northern region of Gildeskål.