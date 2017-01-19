This Midcentury Home For Sale Is Not Your Regular Ranch House

Though the home’s original origin is a mystery, its unique modernist character and handmade quality is unmistakable. Consisting of three bedrooms and two bathrooms on a single-acre lot at the edge of Orange County, it’s surrounded by horse property and looks out to commanding views of the valley. Listing agent Nate Cole explained that one of the only confirmed details they know about its history is that the creator was most likely a Whittier architect, and that he built it for him and his family to live in for a large chunk of time.



Take a look below to discover the creative and surprising details that can be found throughout this captivating residence—and find out more by visiting the listing here.