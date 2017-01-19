This Midcentury Home For Sale Is Not Your Regular Ranch House
Midcentury Homes + Real Estate

This Midcentury Home For Sale Is Not Your Regular Ranch House

By Paige Alexus
Tucked into the hill in La Habra Heights, California is a midcentury ranch house that was designed by architect James H. Krueger and is currently on the market for $819,000.

Though the home’s original origin is a mystery, its unique modernist character and handmade quality is unmistakable. Consisting of three bedrooms and two bathrooms on a single-acre lot at the edge of Orange County, it’s surrounded by horse property and looks out to commanding views of the valley. Listing agent Nate Cole explained that one of the only confirmed details they know about its history is that the creator was most likely a Whittier architect, and that he built it for him and his family to live in for a large chunk of time. 

Take a look below to discover the creative and surprising details that can be found throughout this captivating residence—and find out more by visiting the listing here.

Nate Cole of Coldwell Banker explained that this home is possibly the only one of its kind in the neighborhood. The front of the house sits slightly hidden from the street and boasts a vibrant orange front door. 

An impressive stone staircase leads down to the entrance of the house. Here, you'll also find an aggregate concrete floor treatment, which continues to be a theme throughout both the interior and exterior. 

When you enter into the house, you find yourself in an open space that combines the living and dining rooms—and is lined with floor-to-ceiling glass. The dining area is marked by the same aggregate concrete flooring that began in the front of the house. 

 The vaulted, post-and-beam ceilings make the living spaces feel larger than they actually are. 

A wall of quarry tile surrounds the freestanding fireplace that takes centerstage in the living room. Cole pointed out that though it's original to the house, its initial orange color has been painted over. 

The interior features glossy finished concrete floors and a number of original globe lights overhead. 

 If you look carefully, you’ll see subtle sections of stained glass throughout the house, which was possibly created by the original architect himself. 

The master bathroom has been updated with George Nelson’s sculptured tiles from Pomona Tile Manufacturing Co. The shower wall features the "Laurel Leaf" pattern, which is a bas-relief treatment of a single diagonal leaf motif with both raised and recessed areas. The most recent homeowner also installed etched glass to mimic the motif of the tile.  

The outdoor space can be accessed directly from the living area and includes a deck, lawn, and a section that’s perfect for an outdoor dining table setup—which sits on top of terra cotta tile and more aggregate concrete floors. 

Do you know of a modern house for sale that you'd like to share with us? Let us know in the comments!