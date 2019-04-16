This Light-Filled Industrial Renovation Plays Host to Live Music
It’s a sunny weekday afternoon, and Linda Hutchins and John Montague’s house in the Northwest District of Portland, Oregon is teeming with life. As Hutchins serves slices of homemade rhubarb pie to friends gathered around their long kitchen island, Montague is watching percussionists from a local classical music ensemble, Third Angle New Music, rehearse. The dining area has been cleared of its table and filled with rows of temporary seating, facing the musicians. "It’s not a concert hall, but it’s not a bad house concert," says Montague, a retired software engineer and entrepreneur who sits on Third Angle’s board.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.
Already a subscriber? Sign In
Introducing Dwell+Learn More
Exclusive Home Tours
Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.
Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.
The Dwell Archive
Dig into years of Dwell magazine.
Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.
Sourcebook
The definitive list of products and professionals.
Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.