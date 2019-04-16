This Light-Filled Industrial Renovation Plays Host to Live Music

It’s a sunny weekday afternoon, and Linda Hutchins and John Montague’s house in the Northwest District of Portland, Oregon is teeming with life. As Hutchins serves slices of homemade rhubarb pie to friends gathered around their long kitchen island, Montague is watching percussionists from a local classical music ensemble, Third Angle New Music, rehearse. The dining area has been cleared of its table and filled with rows of temporary seating, facing the musicians. "It’s not a concert hall, but it’s not a bad house concert," says Montague, a retired software engineer and entrepreneur who sits on Third Angle’s board.