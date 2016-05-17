This is How You Combine Modern Architecture, Flea Market Finds, and Art All Together

A lot has changed since 2009. You may have been first introduced to creative directors Tereasa Surratt and David Hernandez when we covered their home, the Brick Weave House by Studio Gang that year. And it should be no surprise that the couple continues to find the house a source of inspiration inside and out. "It's put us in the position to move things around and trying something different. It allows us to treat our living space a little more like a gallery rather than just a formal living space." Hernandez says. While the architecture is modern, the couple’s aesthetic isn’t defined by just one style. An assortment of rotating flea market treasures and local art continues to fill the house and beyond. The couple has brought their eclectic sensibilities into their offices and installations to Ogilvy & Mather, the advertising agency where they both work. And when the couple isn’t working, you can find them at their passion project, Camp Wandawega in Wisconsin, building new cabins and cultivating a community of artists, designers, and thinkers.