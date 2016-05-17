This is How You Combine Modern Architecture, Flea Market Finds, and Art All Together
This is How You Combine Modern Architecture, Flea Market Finds, and Art All Together

By Dwell and Matthew Keeshin
We catch up with the creative couple living in Studio Gang's Brick Weave House.

A lot has changed since 2009. You may have been first introduced to creative directors Tereasa Surratt and David Hernandez when we covered their home, the Brick Weave House by Studio Gang that year. And it should be no surprise that the couple continues to find the house a source of inspiration inside and out. "It's put us in the position to move things around and trying something different. It allows us to treat our living space a little more like a gallery rather than just a formal living space." Hernandez says. While the architecture is modern, the couple’s aesthetic isn’t defined by just one style. An assortment of rotating flea market treasures and local art continues to fill the house and beyond. The couple has brought their eclectic sensibilities into their offices and installations to Ogilvy & Mather, the advertising agency where they both work. And when the couple isn’t working, you can find them at their passion project, Camp Wandawega in Wisconsin, building new cabins and cultivating a community of artists, designers, and thinkers.

Originally an 1880s horse stable, Studio Gang wrapped the home in an airy brick screen. The house continues to make quite the impression. "Especially in the beginning, the facade was very polarizing, people didn't understand it. Almost a decade later, it's become more appreciated."Surratt says. Hernandez describes that people are often surprised at how much light fills up the space. "Because the house is filtered by the screen, the light is constantly changing and producing these amazing patterns that you could never imagine."&nbsp;

"Inherently, the house feels like a gallery." Surratt says, referring to their wide range of furniture and objects. "I love to juxtapose all of it together. It does all hang well together because of the space Studio Gang designed." Where the dining room and garage connect is just one example of the modern structure supporting the whimsical collection owned by the couple.&nbsp;

Since Dwell last visited the couple, they now have a daughter and one chair in particular is in constant competition. "It sounds like a cliché, but a day doesn't go by where everyone sits in the Eames chair. It really is part of our daily routine. We sometimes fight over it." Hernandez says.

Hernandez had been visiting Camp Wandawega since he was a child and when the opportunity presented itself, the couple acquired the camp in 2004. The couple continues to be busy inviting people collaborate on structures while they rebuild the camp, which features a variety of cabins and structures on the grounds. &nbsp;Camp Wandawega has even extended into collaborations with brands such as Land of Nod, Anthropologie, and the motor cycle company URAL. This garage-turned-cottage is just one dwelling converted by the couple.&nbsp;

An exterior shot of a trailer at the camp.&nbsp;

The interior of a treehouse at the camp features a wood-burning stove and antler chandelier.&nbsp;

Recently, Surratt has been making the office feel more like home. "A lot of our projects are inspired from what we do outside of the office walls and it was inevitable that at some point we would furnish the space like this." she says.&nbsp;

"What I am doing more than ever is thinking about interior design and architecture, the Brick Weave House really made us think differently about our work. People love to immerse themselves in spaces and they want to know the stories behind them." Surratt says. She is now leading the agency's Experiential Branding division. In addition to furnishing office spaces, she has also created installations. Inspired by constellations and her agency's history, a collection of lapel pins featuring projects form the past 40 years make up the starry scene.&nbsp;

