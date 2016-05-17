Hernandez had been visiting Camp Wandawega since he was a child and when the opportunity presented itself, the couple acquired the camp in 2004. The couple continues to be busy inviting people collaborate on structures while they rebuild the camp, which features a variety of cabins and structures on the grounds. Camp Wandawega has even extended into collaborations with brands such as Land of Nod, Anthropologie, and the motor cycle company URAL. This garage-turned-cottage is just one dwelling converted by the couple.