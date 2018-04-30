This Hotel in the Swiss Alps Is Made Up of 96 Prefab Modules

Located in the heart of the Swiss Alps, the elegant and streamlined design for the Revier Mountain Lodge by Swiss architectural firm Carlos Martinez Architekten was actually inspired by the idea of a Volkswagen bus.

The two angled elements of the building follow the shoreline of the Heidisee Lake.

Housing 96 prefab units and one breathtaking setting, the lodge merges the feeling of a mountain chalet with the spirit of a camper van. More so, the 161-square-foot rooms feature giant windows that overlook the striking Heidisee Lake—much like a "VW bus parked at the edge of a lake."

The individual modules are emphasized by metal siding; the rest of the building has been constructed from vertical slats of rough-cut, untreated larch.

While each room features a large, floor-to-ceiling window that provides sweeping panoramic views of the stunning surroundings, it also houses a wall-to-wall bed that optimizes the space and delivers maximum comfort.



The metal façade of the foundation creates a patterned surface.

Ceilings, floors, and walls of the modules have been constructed from natural, unfinished plywood. The readymade, fully-equipped modules were prefabricated, which allowed for precise workmanship, as well as short construction and assembly at the site.

The geometric patterns on the backside of the hotel.

By stacking the modules side-by-side, the architects have been able to create a "double-wall" effect that provides additional acoustic insulation.



A long corridor provides access to the individual rooms.

The minimalist rooms feature carefully designed details, such as a large heating element in a corner to dry gloves and clothing. The bed can also be used as a sofa to watch TV and/or relax by using the automatic folding device to enable this transformation.

The ceilings, floors, and walls of the rooms are constructed from natural, unfinished plywood.

The minimalist interiors feature a wall-to-wall bed to maximize the small space. The standard rooms are the width of each bed. There are also four barrier-free rooms, along with 28 triple-bed rooms.

The front of the hotel faces the entrance to the cable car and features a lobby, bar, and restaurant.

The modern ski chalet in its snowy alpine setting.

The property during the construction.

A room module being lowered into place.

One of the individual room modules.