This Hotel in the Swiss Alps Is Made Up of 96 Prefab Modules
Located in the heart of the Swiss Alps, the elegant and streamlined design for the Revier Mountain Lodge by Swiss architectural firm Carlos Martinez Architekten was actually inspired by the idea of a Volkswagen bus.
Housing 96 prefab units and one breathtaking setting, the lodge merges the feeling of a mountain chalet with the spirit of a camper van. More so, the 161-square-foot rooms feature giant windows that overlook the striking Heidisee Lake—much like a "VW bus parked at the edge of a lake."
While each room features a large, floor-to-ceiling window that provides sweeping panoramic views of the stunning surroundings, it also houses a wall-to-wall bed that optimizes the space and delivers maximum comfort.
Ceilings, floors, and walls of the modules have been constructed from natural, unfinished plywood. The readymade, fully-equipped modules were prefabricated, which allowed for precise workmanship, as well as short construction and assembly at the site.
By stacking the modules side-by-side, the architects have been able to create a "double-wall" effect that provides additional acoustic insulation.
The minimalist rooms feature carefully designed details, such as a large heating element in a corner to dry gloves and clothing. The bed can also be used as a sofa to watch TV and/or relax by using the automatic folding device to enable this transformation.
Project Credits:
Architect of Record: Carlos Martinez Architekten
Structural Engineer: Josef Kolb AG & Plan4 AG
Gastronomy Design: Gastro Force
Timber Construction: Kaufmann Bausystemme
