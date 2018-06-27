Embark on Your Next Road Trip in This Renovated Camper For $35K
Thanks to a thoughtful revamp, an outdated trailer is converted into a bright and cheerful home.
When Lauren Jones and her husband were in need for an outlet to release some creative energy, they decided to purchase a rundown camper and turn it into a stylish, contemporary home on wheels.
After spending approximately $6,000 to remodel the 300-square-foot Keystone Cougar trailer, they are now selling it for $35,000.
The sofa with built-in storage is by Home Reserve.
If you'd like to learn more about this camper and/or the renovation, check out the couple's website.
