Embark on Your Next Road Trip in This Renovated Camper For $35K
Embark on Your Next Road Trip in This Renovated Camper For $35K

By Michele Koh Morollo
Thanks to a thoughtful revamp, an outdated trailer is converted into a bright and cheerful home.

When Lauren Jones and her husband were in need for an outlet to release some creative energy, they decided to purchase a rundown camper and turn it into a stylish, contemporary home on wheels.

After spending approximately $6,000 to remodel the 300-square-foot Keystone Cougar trailer, they are now selling it for $35,000. 

In order to stretch their renovation budget further, the couple did most of the work themselves.

Here is a look at the kitchen before the revamp. 

"Nobody thought it could be done," states Lauren. "I painted the design plans and posted them on our social media. I'm positive people thought we were foolish wanting to make this old RV look like a tiny home, but voila—isn't she a beauty?"

By combining a carefully chosen selection of items from Home Depot, Walmart, Target, Lowes, and IKEA with vintage and designer accessories, the couple have managed to infuse a variety of styles into the camper, while staying within their budget.

The sofa with built-in storage is by Home Reserve.

This area now makes a beautiful spot to curl up and read a book.

The couple enjoyed the renovation process so much that they have since launched an RV design and remodeling business called The Arrow Anglers.

The biggest changes were made to the kitchen. Here, they removed all the cabinets in the upper section and added open shelving, a vent hood, a backsplash of white hexagon tiles, and lovely gold accents.

To maximize space, they added bunk beds to an area that was previously a slide-out entertainment center, and also included storage underneath. 

"The bathroom may have been my favorite transformation," explains Lauren. "I spotted some beautiful inspiration from Studio McGee and I was hooked on the floral wallpaper idea."

They installed new pull-down shades to give the windows a more modern look. Cedar shiplap and wallpaper have also been used for the accent walls. 

The custom-built kitchen was made from hardwood flooring material. Now, this area serves as a gathering place for families to join together.

"We decided to bring the kale-green shade from the kitchen into the bedroom by painting the wardrobe green,"  adds Lauren.

The couple have named the revamped trailer the Cougar Den.

If you'd like to learn more about this camper and/or the renovation, check out the couple's website.

