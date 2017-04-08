This Boulder Home's Unique Bedroom-Bathroom Puts a New Twist on the Open Plan

When you think of Colorado architecture, the last image that probably comes to mind is white-washed buildings perched along Mediterranean hillsides. Yet that is precisely the inspiration that Jacques Juilland—principal and owner of Habilis DesignBuild—tapped for the renovation of this single-story 1950s ranch in North Boulder. The homeowners, Will and Coral Frischkorn, are the duo behind Boulder’s popular cheese and charcuterie shop, Cured Boulder. "Every time we looked at pictures" of Mediterranean architecture, says Juilland, "they came back to that style."