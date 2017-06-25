Architectural designer Sebastian Mariscal and project manager Jeff Svitak created a house in Venice, California, for Michael and Tamami Sylvester. Known as Dwell Home Venice for its role as an exemplification of modern architecture, the house is an homage to indoor-outdoor living. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
Bright closet doors provide storage space and a healthy dose of color from various vantage points.
Built with a steel frame, the Frost House features panels of styrofoam between aluminum sheets for the exterior walls and styrofoam between plywood for the roof and floors. Bold, primary colors accentuate its geometric form. Shortly after Karen Valentine and Bob Coscarelli purchased the home in 2016, they began to unearth nuggets of information about its pedigree. Their realtor had provided a brochure that identified the prefab as designed by architect Emil Tessin for the now-defunct Alside Homes Corporation based out of Akron, Ohio, which had held a patent for the structure’s aluminum paneling. Their new neighbors provided a stack of Alside Homes sales materials, floor plans of various models, and even a script that had been written for salespeople during home tours. They determined that the Frost House had been a sales model for the company, and that Tessin had been the son of Emil Albert Tessin, the legal guardian of Florence Knoll.
Stair Railing Detail
The largest of the three yurt structures houses the living and dining rooms and provides panoramic views. A geometric hide rug by Dedalo Rugs ties in pops of red from Eero Saarinen's Womb Chair, and pale blue from the Room and Board cushions on the sofa. The homeowners sourced the Oggetti Showtime coffee table from Wayfair. A pair of Kichler pendants define the dining area.
When Colorado homeowners wanted a series of tent yurts for their vacation home, architect Rick Dominick suggested these more durable "yurt-inspired" structures instead to weather the harsh climate, which can often reach into the hundreds during the summer and experiences high winds all year long.
The Autonomous Tent is available to book for $495 plus tax per night. To make a reservation, visit the Treebones Resort website.
Glenrock tiles in light grey provide dramatic contrast against the freestanding tub by Victoria + Albert. Juilland used the same tiles, though in a darker shade, on the inside of the shower.
