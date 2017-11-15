This American Life’s Ira Glass Lists His Light-Filled Chelsea Apartment For $1.75M

Ira Glass and his wife Anaheed Alani purchased the 1,020-square-foot apartment for $1,270,000 in 2012. It has since undergone a gut renovation and sits unoccupied, its airy interior flooded with light thanks to south-facing windows, white walls, and wide-plank Castle Combe oak floors.

The open living and dining room flows into the well-appointed kitchen, which boasts new ivory cabinets and python quartzite countertops. Professional-grade appliances by Sub-Zero, Miele, Wolf, and Viking outfit the space, while a glass herringbone tile backsplash adds a graphic punch.

The apartment resides in Carriage House Condominium, a 24-unit building that was converted in 2012. Amenities include a shared roof deck, a full-time superintendent, and a part-time lobby attendant at night.

The bedroom features a spacious walk-in closet and a pass-through dressing room, while the bathroom boasts Toto fixtures, floor-to-ceiling stone tiles, and a mosaic tile floor.

Staging was done by Spruce & Wright.

