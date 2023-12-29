The Year Shared Housing Got a Rebrand

It’s estimated that by 2030, about nine percent of the world’s total population will live in just 41 megacities, and that by 2050, two out of every three people will live in cities or urban areas. Housing costs continue to skyrocket, with U.S. single-family rents rising an estimated 30 percent since February 2020. That’s before the costs of services like internet, heating, air-conditioning, and electricity. And those are just a portion of overall costs of living.



Perhaps that’s why 2023 was the year shared housing seemed to explode into the collective conversation. Though communal living—technically defined as a group of three or more unrelated people living together in one space—is certainly not a new concept, this year, it became more than just hippie communes or student housing, manifesting in the form of "mommunes," Golden Girls–style senior housing, and a general rethinking of home ownership outside of the traditional nuclear framework.

Some of this year’s most talked about communal living came from the silver economy, where home-sharing is a growing movement among senior citizens. Recent years have seen an increasing number of online agencies that match aging adults with non-relative roommates—in some cases, other senior citizens (or "boommates"); in others, millennials looking for a nice place at a good price—both as a way to decrease loneliness and cut housing costs for elderly people with fixed incomes. (The average cost of assisted living in the U.S. can range anywhere from $4,500 to $7,000 a month.) And as the senior home-sharing movement continued to grow, so did the concept of the elderly living community.

In 2023, a number of new developments pushed the boundaries of what we’ve come to expect from assisted living facilities. Take Priya Living, described in a New York Times profile as "an elder-living community that centers Indian culture through its activities, design, food, and residents"—with four California locations, one in New Delhi, and plans for developments in Michigan and Texas—where activities for senior residents include laughter yoga, classic Bollywood movie screenings, and weekly "chai and gupshup" (gossip) sessions. Then, there’s London’s new "over-65" Appleby Blue housing block designed by Stirling Prize–winning U.K. firm Witherford Watson Mann with timber-lined walkways overlooking a central courtyard, a rooftop garden, and a multipurpose room for film nights and dance classes. "People are so often pushed to the margins in later life," Martyn Craddock, the CEO of the charity funding the building, told the Guardian. "We are here to provide an option for people who want to live independently in the center of the city—and have fun in their later years."

That same mentality seemed to be applied to another group often shuffled to the fringes of society—single mothers—with the rise of "mommunes" (or, the resurgence, as this type of shared living arrangement among single parents pooling the load of household costs and child care is longstanding). The New York Times reported on a Florida "mommune" where a recently divorced TikToker and her young daughter live in a four bedroom with two family friends and another single mother, plus her two children:

When she came down with a headache, sore throat and body aches that knocked her flat, the other women in her house cooked her homemade soup and cookies and shepherded the children to a nearby park so she could rest. "Support system like no other," Ms. Batykefer wrote on a TikTok post that has been viewed more than 1 million times. "Shoulda moved into a mommune a long time ago."