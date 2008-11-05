View Photos
The Vegetal Chair
By Sarah Rich –
The Bouroullec brothers continue to prove that there's no limit to variation and innovation in chair design. One of their newest creations, set to debut this week in Langenthal, Switzerland, at Designers' Saturday, is modeled off of the natural growth of plants and trees.
Inspired by age-old techniques of bending tree branches into functional shapes over the course of their slow growth, the Bouroullecs designed their Vegetal Chair to mirror the asymmetry and organic basket-style of woven branches. Though the process did not take as long as it takes a tree to grow, it was an unusual development phase to be sure. The details can be found in form magazine's report.
