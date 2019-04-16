The Ski Retreat for All Seasons

During ski season weekend, for about ten years, Maca Huneeus, her husband, Agustin Huneeus, and their young daughters Antonia, Augustina, Ema and Ofelia, would decamp from their home in San Francisco to drive three hours to the Sugar Bowl ski resort in Norden, California. Maca and Agustin, who are both half Chilean, met while skiing in the Andes, and they wanted their children to grow up with the same kind of exposure to the outdoors. The Sugar Bowl community is very close-knit—homes usually only change hands through word of mouth, with many families staying for generations. Each year the Huneeus family would rent, always looking for an opportunity to purchase a home of their own.