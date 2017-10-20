The Sisters, Where Rustic Interior Design Meets Minimalism

When the owners of an old wooden house, built in a secluded lakeside area in La Malbaie, Quebec, decided that renovating the interior would be too expensive, they hired architect Anik Péloquin to design a smaller extension that would complement the existing structure and blend into the landscape at the same time. Nicknamed ‘The Sisters’, the two houses have a close architectural relationship. The extension, or ‘the little sister’, has a smaller footprint and a more compact design. It became the main dwelling, complete with a rustic interior design, while the older structure now provides living spaces for guests.



Clad in native larch, the new building has a distinctive roof shape which referenced the old house as well as the tree line. On one side, the overhang helped to create a lower wall profile, while on the other, the sharp angle mirrors the silhouette of the trees.



