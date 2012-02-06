The Scandic Grand Central, Stockholm

Greetings from Sweden! I'm traveling in Stockholm to cover the 2012 Furniture and Light Fair and my home away from home for the next few days is the Grand Central, the flagship of Swedish super hotel brand Scandic that opened in November of 2011. Housed in a building that dates from 1885, the hotel is designed by Koncept Stockholm and is mix of Ace Hotel swank, with a touch of 19th century Viennese luxury, and, of course, Scandinavian chic. The designers call it "a love affair between the grand Vienna-style city palace and street life of Stockholm." It's located just a couple blocks down from the T-Centralen station (the transit hub of Stockholm), which is ultra convenient for travelers relying on trains. For those who don't mind hoofing it—and in a city as scenic and comfortably scaled as Stockholm, my preferred route of travel even in the current -5° Celsius weather—the hotel is within walking distance of Gamla Stan (the historic old town) and Östermalm (where design district is located). It's also three metro stops from Södermalm (the section filled with great boutiques, cafes, and fashionable twenty-somethings). Let's have a look inside the hotel.
The Scandic Grand Central Kungsgatan 70 111 20 Stockholm +46-8-512-520-00 scandichotels.com Rooms from 1182 SEK ($175 USD)
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.