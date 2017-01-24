The Revived Maison du Danemark Brings Two New Danish Restaurants to Paris

Though the destination has continued to thrive as a place to experience Danish arts and culture, the space itself needed an update. To make this happen, Danish design duo GamFratesi was brought in to renovate the space that sits in a historical building that was originally built in 1935. With the goal of fusing modern Danish design elegance with French influences, they carefully chose materials, color schemes, and design elements that took cues from both the past and the present.



Part of the house’s transformation includes the addition of two new restaurants that are both under the direction of Danish chef Andreas Møller. GamFratesi worked with global design house GUBI to furnish both locations—Flora Danica being a contemporary, French-inspired Danish brasserie, and Copenhague being a more formal, Scandinavian restaurant.

Take a tour through both of these new culinary destinations below.