The Revived Maison du Danemark Brings Two New Danish Restaurants to Paris
The Revived Maison du Danemark Brings Two New Danish Restaurants to Paris

By Paige Alexus
Overlooking the Arc de Triomphe on Paris’ Avenue des Champs-Élysées is Maison du Danemark, Denmark’s cultural house that has called this space home since 1955.

Though the destination has continued to thrive as a place to experience Danish arts and culture, the space itself needed an update. To make this happen, Danish design duo GamFratesi was brought in to renovate the space that sits in a historical building that was originally built in 1935. With the goal of fusing modern Danish design elegance with French influences, they carefully chose materials, color schemes, and design elements that took cues from both the past and the present. 

Part of the house’s transformation includes the addition of two new restaurants that are both under the direction of Danish chef Andreas Møller. GamFratesi worked with global design house GUBI to furnish both locations—Flora Danica being a contemporary, French-inspired Danish brasserie, and Copenhague being a more formal, Scandinavian restaurant. 

Take a tour through both of these new culinary destinations below. 

Maison du Danemark sits in Paris’ eighth arrondissement and acts as a host to cultural events, gatherings, and exhibitions—and has most recently seen the addition of two new restaurants designed by GamFratesi and furnished by GUBI.&nbsp;

Flora Danica

Flora Danica offers an abundance of natural light and direct access to the terrace from the large, Scandinavian-style dining room.&nbsp;

To evoke a connection to nature throughout the space, GamFratesi installed large botanical wall displays and plenty of greenery.&nbsp;

GUBI’s Beetle Chairs are used throughout the space and are upholstered with various textiles that represent both Nordic and Art Deco influences.

The entire space is filled with a green-focused color palette that’s offset by shades of gray and brass details. The expansive green marble bar hosts GUBI's Beetle Bar Stools.

Also featured in Flora Danica is one of GamFratesi’s newest launches for GUBI, the TS Dining Table.&nbsp;

Copenhague

Located on the first floor of Maison du Danemark is Copenhague, a more formal restaurant that serves Scandinavian specialties. Chef Andreas Møller prepares a unique tasting menu each day based on the current season or what he’s feeling inspired by.&nbsp;

Unlike Flora Danica, Copenhague is draped in darker, more intense colors and textures. The walls are lined with GUBI’s Cobra Lamps while the large-scale mirrors come from the same design concept as their TS Collection.

Also part of GUBI’s furniture collection are the dining chairs, which are four-legged metal versions of their original Masculo Collection. This variation allows for a more comfortable, lighter seating option than the original.&nbsp;

