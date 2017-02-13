We spend a third part of our life sleeping. As the world is rapidly changing, so do our habits and needs, including our pre-sleep rituals. We expect more from every object or piece of furniture we own. Much like other things around us have adapted to an ever-changing world, bedroom furniture is catching up. The PONS bed is a great example of how good design, quality materials and a bit of technology that provides the answer to a recent lifestyle trend can combine in a beautiful and functional product.

Cincinnati-based PONS is a technology company that brings together great ideas, modern design and state-of-the-art engineering to make smart beds and innovative mattresses. The name means "bridge" in Latin and refers to the part of the brain where REM sleep begins. Ultimately, PONS helps to generate dreams, which makes it a fitting name for a brand that has the same goal.



Here at Gessato we love good design and products that blend style and function. So we need to talk first and foremost about the bed frame. It’s elegant and simple, made from quality wood, and incredibly easy to assemble without any tools. Designed with unparalleled stability, the bed doesn’t move around or make any sound like traditional beds do. But the PONS bed shares something with its ancestors: premium quality materials and expert craftsmanship combine to provide impressive durability. And since technology has become a part of our everyday, PONS also integrated four USB ports into the frame, setting it firmly apart from other designs.

