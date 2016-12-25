The Pill Wall-Mounted Desk

Multifunctional, elegant and compact, the cleverly-designed Pill provides a modern take on classic desks and storage units. Created by Lithuania-based Emko, the wall-mounted desk combines the studio’s love of simplicity and functionality in one elegant product. The distinctive round shape and minimalist aesthetic certainly make an impression at a glance. Opening the three doors, however, one discovers the ingenuity of the design. The upper section is easy to convert into a home workspace, while the two side storage areas are perfect for holding files, books, and other accessories. Alternatively, the whole unit can become the ideal living room bar or bedroom dressing table. The sturdy construction and high-quality materials rival the strength of a traditional tabletop, for more peace of mind.