The Palo Alto Lantern House
By Paige Alexus –
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most captivating design and architecture shots of the week.
As an MFA student who’s studying photography at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, Nikki Janda took this photo of the Palo Alto Lantern House—designed by Feldman Architecture. As a residential and commercial design practice based in San Francisco, they built a floating cedar roof that features a circular opening and extends out into the yard. The outdoor space was designed by Huettl Landscape Architecture and is surrounded by a canopy of ginkgotrees.
