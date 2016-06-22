As an MFA student who’s studying photography at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, Nikki Janda took this photo of the Palo Alto Lantern House—designed by Feldman Architecture. As a residential and commercial design practice based in San Francisco, they built a floating cedar roof that features a circular opening and extends out into the yard. The outdoor space was designed by Huettl Landscape Architecture and is surrounded by a canopy of ginkgotrees.