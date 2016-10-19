Cooking in style is now easier than ever before thanks to the Nordic Kitchen cookware series designed by renowned Danish brand Eva Solo. Founded in 1913, the company has introduced several innovative products over the years, including a meat and bread slicing machine in 1952 and the first coffee maker in 1970. But whether they’re from the past century or launched in 2016, all of the products made by the company are defined by three main traits: a cool Scandinavian aesthetic, plenty of functionality and high quality.



The Nordic Kitchen collection combines all three features in elegant designs that are meant to look at home in any décor. Made from lightweight aluminum, the pots and pans are a pleasure to use day after day; they are finished with a black PFOA-free PTFE non-stick Slip-Let® coating in four layers to ensure cleaning is easy and stress-free. The series includes a saucepan, several pots and frying pans, a knife stand, and cutting boards made from oak and boasting leather straps. Some of the items feature oak handles which add organic charm to the modern design. Suitable for all heat sources, including induction, and made in various sizes to suit any need, the Nordic Kitchen series is ideal for those who love cooking and good design in equal measure.



