The NoMad Hotel, New York

One block away from the scene-making New York outpost of the Ace Hotel, in a district mostly known for its wholesale garment industry, is a Beaux Arts showstopper anchoring the corner of Broadway and 28th Street. The recently-opened NoMad Hotel, distinct from the exterior owing to its giant cupola, is not just a coincidence but a companion property (and aesthetic foil) to the Ace. Both were developed by The Sydell Group in partnership with GFI Development, who hired Parisian designer Jacques Garcia to give the NoMad interiors a whiff of the grand dame. During its soft opening this spring, we took a whirl around the hotel, which pairs traditional, swank, and very French interior design moves with a decidedly modern, zeitgeist-y, and still very New York feel.

The NoMad Hotel The cupola of The Nomad Hotel at 1170 Broadway, in all its glory. Architecture firm Stonehill & Taylor was responsible for the building's office-to-hotel conversion, including work on the facade and that wedding cake cupola. This is the kind of over-the-top Parisian interior you almost never see in New York hotels. But judging from all the velvet upholstery on view at this year's Salone del Mobile, the fabric skews a little more contemporary than you might think. The crowd at The Nomad Hotel (thirties, tech-friendly, a mix of artfully deconstructed dresses and nice suits sans tie) is a counterweight to the opulent public spaces as well. Even in the kitchen to dining room passthrough, the details are just right: a La Marzocco espresso machine and a peek of vibrant purple set inside a travertine windowbox. Here, the Library Bar, which is equally dark and richly textured, a marked difference from the scruffy Garment District neighborhood right outside. Graphic design studio be-pôles came up with the simple and punchy NoMad logo. The firm also sourced all the artwork found throughout the hotel (more on that momentarily!). At right, the rather grand check-in desk. On the ground floor, the hoteliers have made space for a boutique, the first New York outpost of French clothier Maison Kitsuné. The space was designed by a collaborative team including label co-founder Masaya Kuroki, designer Anna Vignale, and TBD Architecture & Design Studio. We could not get over the array of artwork (and framing styles!) shown on the guest room walls. The creative director of be-pôles has been collecting vintage art books for over two decades, so much of what is framed in The NoMad Hotel are reproductions from those books: 19th-century correspondence, 20th-century travel collectibles, and contemporary photography. Interior designer Jacques Garcia referenced his first studio apartment in Paris as the model for NoMad's guest rooms. The city views are unbeatable, and I love the tiny writing desks. Here's a larger view of a guest room, showing how the typical room is structured like a self-contained studio apartment. Clawfoot tub included. The bathroom is hidden behind the upholstered screens at right, which could easily be replicated with a more modern fabric for a less traditional look. A few of the hotel suites are situated in the building's corner cupola. The rooftop, which is under construction for a June opening, will be a seasonal (meaning summertime only!) cafe planned by the management team from Eleven Madison Park, who also manage the rest of the hotel's food and beverage program. Fun fact: across the way is a classically-styled penthouse and studio space that is home to designers Isabel and Ruben Toledo. One more rooftop view for good measure. When do you ever get to see New York's cornice lines from so close?