m
Michael Dumiak
Follow
Stories
The Globetrotting Designer That Takes on Challenges of All Scales
Size doesn't intimidate this ambitious designer.
m
Michael Dumiak
The Moscow Minimalists
Crosby Studios just cares about the essentials.
Dwell
This Tiny Warsaw Studio Instantly Changes from Office to Playroom
Using multifunctional furniture, an apartment in Warsaw rearranges at a moment's notice.
m
Michael Dumiak
Modern Efficiency and Affordability Don’t Have to Come at the Expense of Style
By creatively manipulating the angles and levels of exterior surfaces on this modest Polish country house, architect Peter Kuczia...
m
Michael Dumiak
EggO Centric
A69 Architects were called upon to match concrete with concrete for this family home in Prague.
m
Michael Dumiak