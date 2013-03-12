View Photos
The Love Ball
By Sara Ost
Continuing our longtime crush on all things Perch!, this clever hanging storage container designed by Amy Adams holds everything from air plants to avocados to bathroom accessories with aplomb.
The Love Ball, a low-impact, low-fired ceramic storage vessel, which measures about 4.5" in diameter and comes with a 24" length of natural sisal twine for suspending, is dishwasher safe and made with love in Brooklyn, USA. Sustainably yours for just $38 at Branchhome.
