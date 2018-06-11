Try Dwell+ For FREE
The Largest Tiny Home Resort in the Midwest Is Now Open
Tiny Homes + Travel

The Largest Tiny Home Resort in the Midwest Is Now Open

By Michele Koh Morollo
View 10 Photos
Pack your bags—Tiny house builder ESCAPE opens the largest tiny home resort in the Midwest, and is inviting everyone to join the unique community.

Whether you're looking to buy a tiny home or simply stay in one for a night or two, Canoe Bay ESCAPE Village welcomes everyone to come join the Tiny Home revolution. Sited on over 100 acres of rolling hills and lush forests, the resort is located in Northwest Wisconsin and is the first large-scale vacation Tiny Home Village in the Midwest.

The award-winning tiny house builder ESCAPE has recently unveiled the first phase of Canoe Bay ESCAPE Village—a tiny home resort community in Northwest Wisconsin. 

The resort is presently the largest tiny home village in the Midwest, and is poised to become the largest in America.  

"We’ve come full circle with the new resort community. It blends the best of both in a tranquil, natural setting," says Dan Dobrowolski, the owner of both the Canoe Bay cottages and ESCAPE Homes. 

Models available for purchase or lease include the ESCAPE Premier, ESCAPE Traveler XL, ESCAPE Vista, ESCAPE One, and ESCAPE Vintage XL.

One of the available models—the ESCAPE Traveler XL—is available to rent for $195 per night or $1,365 per week. 

Accessible via a private road, ESCAPE Village sits adjacent to Canoe Bay—a rustic and romantic getaway with Prairie-style holiday cottages that the portable and more compact ESCAPE tiny homes were modeled after.

Marrying the best of a tiny home and a RV with the Prairie-style cottages of Canoe Bay, the models have been designed to have a spacious floor plan and include a luxury kitchen with full-size appliances, a bathroom, large windows, and either a queen or king-size bed.  

The lofted sleeping area can be accessed by a ladder next to the bathroom.

The tiny homes are scattered at various elevations near two private lakes—Mallard Lake and Lost Lake. The beautiful natural setting presents guests/owners with chances to hike, fish, kayak, canoe, ski, and more.

ESCAPE has 25 years of experience building tiny houses.

To learn more about the Canoe Bay ESCAPE Village, click here.

Save
Get the Tiny Homes Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample