The Largest Tiny Home Resort in the Midwest Is Now Open
By Michele Koh Morollo –
Pack your bags—Tiny house builder ESCAPE opens the largest tiny home resort in the Midwest, and is inviting everyone to join the unique community.
Whether you're looking to buy a tiny home or simply stay in one for a night or two, Canoe Bay ESCAPE Village welcomes everyone to come join the Tiny Home revolution. Sited on over 100 acres of rolling hills and lush forests, the resort is located in Northwest Wisconsin and is the first large-scale vacation Tiny Home Village in the Midwest.
Accessible via a private road, ESCAPE Village sits adjacent to Canoe Bay—a rustic and romantic getaway with Prairie-style holiday cottages that the portable and more compact ESCAPE tiny homes were modeled after.
