The High-Design Retailer That Educates Customers and Discovers New Talent

Owner Nasir Kassamali regularly travels the world identifying new talent while stocking his showrooms with enduring classics.

Iconic and modern furnishings mingle at Luminaire, which has showrooms in Chicago and Coral Gables, Florida.

What prompted you to start Luminaire in 1974?

A 3Table by Front for Porro graces the 15,000-square-foot Coral Gables location.

There wasn’t much contemporary design in retail. It’s one thing to be a shopkeeper, it’s another to be an educator. We planned to have a story for every product—who is the designer, what is its real function. I made sure every client, even if they came in just to buy a lamp, knew the bigger story.

How do you approach the customer relationship?

A Fat Sofa low-back armchair and Fat Fat small table by Patricia Urquiola for B&B Italia pair with a Snoopy table lamp by Achille and Pier Castiglioni for Flos.

What we are interested in is loyalty. We want [customers] to understand our brand. Rather than say "Trust me, I’m a decorator," we want them to understand why we make our choices. When we transform their lives with their help, they appreciate it and become vocal ambassadors for us. That practice is why we’ve been quite resilient throughout the recession.

Nasir Kassamali founded Luminaire with his wife, Nargis, in 1974 with the mission to “demystify” design for the general public. Their commitment to education led to launching a lecture series in 1979.

How do you view the e-commerce landscape?

Over the years, it has hosted now-famous designers like Jasper Morrison, Philippe Starck, and the Bouroullec brothers early in their careers.

You know, the only difference between an online and a brick-and-mortar store is people. What’s the difference between buying an iPhone on AT&T’s website as opposed to going to the Apple Store? It’s the same. The danger is that e-commerce can turn good design into a commodity. You lose the value of how and why it was made. We maintain a history-based, philosophy-based online store. Every product we feature has a description written by us, not taken out of a catalog.

