Nature Drove the Design of This Sculptural, Cor-Ten Steel House in Northern California
Nature Drove the Design of This Sculptural, Cor-Ten Steel House in Northern California

By Laura Mauk / Photos by Joe Fletcher
Nature informs every aspect of a Northern California residence.

If ever there was a design for a home that was informed almost exclusively by its setting, it’s the one architect Greg Faulkner devised for a wooded site in Northern California. The construction is a rigorously pared-down display of architectural elements that facilitate engagement with the natural environment. "This was a watershed project for the firm," Faulkner says. "We were intensely focused on producing a quiet presence. The existing use patterns of the site and the path of the sun and the wind drove the design."

