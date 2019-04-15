Futuristic Forms Meet Historical Details in Designer Danny Venlet's Brussels Home

Over the course of his three-decade career, furniture designer and interior architect Danny Venlet has made a name for himself with futuristic, free-spirited designs that explore new materials and often allude obliquely to vehicles, airplanes, and travel. "I like variety in my work," says the Red Dot Award winner, who was born in Australia to Dutch parents and lives and works in Dansaert, a Flemish neighborhood of downtown Brussels that has increasingly become home to a design district in recent years.