The Chicest Kitchens on the Internet This Year

We may be living in a rental apartment or a fixer-upper pre-renovation, but that doesn't mean we can't take a moment to daydream about our ideal kitchen—one that features floor-to-ceiling storage, designer lighting, and Carrara marble backsplashes. While we saw a lot of great kitchens this year, these ones have a certain je ne sais quoi that makes them stand above the rest—an intricate detail, a showstopping counter stool, or a clever color scheme.

If you're planning a renovation in 2017, even better. We rounded up all of our favorite editor-approved kitchens in one place to make your inspiration sourcing that much easier. Ahead, visions of brass pot-fillers, waterfall islands, and wood fire ovens await. Look no further, these are the only spaces you'll need to inspire your own dream kitchen. This story originally appeared on MyDomaine and was written by Gabrielle Savoie

Photo by Lisa Cohen, Design by Robson Rak Architects

Fill up on the Latest in Kitchen Design Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

What we wouldn't give to wake up to breakfast in this sleek Melbourne kitchen by Robson Rak Architects. Apparently, we're not the only ones—the house was shortlisted for the Australian Interior Design Awards and Houses Awards. The entire wall across from the kitchen island opens up to the backyard and dreamy lap pool—perfect for a morning dip. What we love: The long edgy pendant light and the bookcase tucked into the kitchen island.

&Tradition Taft Bar Stool ($660)

Photo by Brittany Ambridge, Design by Gachot Studios

Across the pond in New York City, this sprawling kitchen by Gachot Studios defies the laws of Manhattan small spaces. Featuring a four-seat kitchen island and an entire backsplash wall of white marble, it is both a chef's dream and an entertainer's delight. What we love: The Lambert & Fils suspension light and floor-to-ceiling storage cabinets.

Lambert & Fils Dot Line Suspension ($780)

Photo by Casey Dunn for MyDomaine

In Brooklyn Decker's Texas kitchen, marble is king. The rustic style kitchen also features bright blue cabinets, a brass sink, and rustic beams. The layered vintage oil paintings above the cabinets add a sense of history and personality. It's farmhouse at its best. What we love: The marble covered range hood and the suspended open shelving in front of the windows.

Consort Brass "The Finger" Hand ($165)

Photo Courtesy of DISC Interiors

This elegant tone-on-tone kitchen by Los Angeles–based design firm DISC Interiors is stunning in its subtlety. It's the home of Carly de Castro of Pressed Juicery—also a friend of Jenni Kayne. The blond wood and cream tones feel beachy and appropriate for its coveted Santa Monica location. What we love: The La Scala glass pendant and the repetition of blonde and cream tones.

Lasvit Neverending Glory La Scala Pendant ($2560)

Photo by Douglas Friedman/Trunk Archive, Design by Ashe + Leandro

The Manhattan home of Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber may have been our favorite for the entire year—and the kitchen is no exception. Designed by Ashe + Leandro, the space features checkered black and white floors, duck egg lacquered cabinets, and globe pendant lights symmetrical to the three bar stools below. What we love: The vintage breakfast banquette and the built-in refrigerator doors.

Farrow & Ball Lulworth Blue ($99)

Photo Courtesy of Elizabeth Roberts

This Park Slope townhouse in Brooklyn designed by Elizabeth Roberts is a chef's dream. Featuring plenty of storage, both open and closed, the space also has a wood fire oven and vistas from every cooking station. What we love: The rolling ladder and the wood fire oven.

Rejuvenation Haleigh Wire Dome Pendant ($299)

Photo Courtesy of DeVol Kitchens

This dark and moody kitchen by DeVol is everything we imagine English country kitchens to be. Painted from floor to ceiling in a deep forest green, it features shaker cabinets, open shelving, and a classic farmhouse sink. What we love: The white marble against dark green paint and the oven nook.

Farrow & Ball Studio Green ($99)

Photo Courtesy of JJ Locations

Entirely unique and showstopping, this kitchen in a London townhouse is also home to many photo shoots through JJ Locations. It seamlessly blends past and present with its contrasting lighting, herringbone floors, and waterfall island. What we love: The repetitive green accents and the contrast between the modern pendants and classic chandelier.

Workstead Black Pendant ($625)

Photo Courtesy of DISC Interiors

In another dreamy kitchen by DISC Interiors, the stark black cabinets and kitchen island are offset by light whitewashed floors and white and brass accents. To finish off the look, a patterned ceramic tile backsplash packs a punch. What we love: The Lawson-Fenning barstools and the ceramic tile backsplash.

Lawson-Fenning Orsini Barstool ($1325)

Photo Courtesy of Oscar Properties

While we always have a soft spot for a Scandinavian eat-in kitchen, this one takes the cake. The cool muddy gray shaker style cabinets with marble backsplash and brass accents are complemented by a warm wood dining table and copper pendant—creating a separation between cooking and dining spaces. What we love: The enclosed marble backsplash and brass ceiling flush mounts.

Louis Poulsen PH5 Pendant ($996)

Photo by Donna Dotan, Design by Workshop APD

In this Manhattan kitchen overlooking the Highline, the lighting steals the show. Designed by Workshop APD, the seamless cabinets and marble backsplash blend in the background, letting the island and vistas shine. What we love: The unique pendant light and textured dark gray walls.