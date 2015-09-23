View Photos
The Architect of New York City's Rockaway Boardwalk Reveals Her Public-Project Tips at Dwell on Design NY
By Heather Corcoran
After Hurricane Sandy destroyed the Rockaway boardwalk, Claire Weisz of architecture firm WXY imagined a new public space for New York City. At Dwell on Design New York, she'll share her tips for creating work in the public realm.
Dwell on Design New York takes place at Skylight Clarkson Sq from Oct. 2-4, and features three days of stimulating discussions with industry leaders.
Claire Weisz of New York's WXY will join Rinat Aruh and Johan Liden of branding and product-design firm Aruliden for the panel discussion "Working for the Man: How to Win a Government Contract, and What to Do Once You've Got One," on Saturday, October 3, at 12:30 p.m.
