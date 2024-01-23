The A-Frame Is More Than Just a Cabin—It’s a Full-Fledged Cultural Obsession

The Far Meadow A-frame by designer Heinz Legler, located about an hour’s drive from Yosemite, California, as featured in Boutique Homes: Handpicked Vacation Rentals (Avedition, 2017).

A-frame cabins burst onto the U.S. architectural scene in the mid-20th century, their rise in popularity among the American middle class coinciding with the postwar economic boom, when more families had the ability to invest in vacation homes. Easy and relatively inexpensive to build, they were often constructed in places driving distance from major cities, namely wilderness areas. Hence, the association with relaxation and proximity to nature. As the quintessential American vacation home, A-frames came to represent everything we love about a no-frills but exceedingly cozy getaway. In a Curbed article titled "The A-Frame Effect," architectural historian Alexandra Lange writes: In an A-frame, there’s little privacy, so the family has to gather around the fireplace or run around outside. Indoor/outdoor living and informal entertaining were the style of the day in the 1950s, as they are now, and you cannot be any other way in an A-frame. Leisure is part of their very character. The A-frame obviously shares DNA with the tent, but offers just enough comforts of home to the camping-phobic. In the Internet age, interest in A-frame cabins remains alive and well. Some A-frame lovers have turned their passion into full-fledged social media empires. Take Leah Bopf, who started @aframedreams on Instagram as a way to stay connected to her favorite housing type when it came time for her family to move into a bigger space after living in an A-frame house, which she treasured. An online store followed in the mid-2010s, and now Bopf does a brisk trade in A-frame swag, popular with actual cabin owners ("they especially love the vintage motel-inspired keychains," she says, adding that they’ll often tag her in images of them holding the keychains in front of their A-frames) and admirers alike. Bopf also sells an A-frame Toile pattern that can be printed onto wallpaper, napkins, and even fabric for throw pillows or bedding sets.