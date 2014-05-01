Textured, Woolen Tapestries Made of New and Vintage Yarn

"It’s like coloring in with yarn," says Maryanne Moodie, a Brooklyn-by-way-of-Melbourne artisan whose unique woolen wall art recalls the vibrancy of a Crayola-armed kid, albeit much more refined. "I like that I sort of get to be a child and use as much color as I like."

Maryanne Moodie's Woolen Wall Art



The craftswoman plays with an eclectic mix of silk, cotton, alpaca and cashmere to create her work.



Photo courtesy Maryanne Moodie

Moodie’s collages of new and vintage yarn, including threads pulled from spools found in shut-down textile factories, create a riot of silk, cotton, alpaca, and cashmere. Different gauges and geometric shapes create depth and texture with material already known for such qualities, resulting in bold tapestries that you wouldn’t be chided for running your finger across. Moodie’s eclectic approach picks up attention; when she went sourcing at the Argyle Yarn Shop in Brooklyn, the owner asked her what she was doing—nobody shops like she does, he said, filling a basket with so many different types of yarn, seemingly at random.

"I love to create vignettes for Instagram," she says. "It feels like i am honoring and sharing the process and showing the beauty in the creation and journey as well as the final piece."



Photo courtesy Maryanne Moodie

Moodie somewhat stumbled into weaving in 2002, when she lucked into a loom that her school in Melbourne was throwing out, and began experimenting and creating pieces. Between her supportive circle of friends and the positive feedback she received on Instagram, she decided to continue, slowly building a practice.

This photo captures two weeks of output for the prodigious weaver.



Photo courtesy Maryanne Moodie

When her husband Aaron got a job designing and programming at Etsy in 2013, the couple moved to Park Slope, Brooklyn, which has helped Moodie expand her work (most of the projects she posts on Instagram are quickly purchased). She’s currently weighing offers for public commissions and starting to build a beginner’s kit with a small loom to help others get started.

A portrait of the artist and her work to provide scale. “It’s like coloring in with yarn,” she says. “I like that I sort of get to be a child and use as much color as I like.”



Photo Courtesy of Maryanne Moodie

"I need to be careful with my next projects," she says. "I’m looking for good vibrations. I’m lucky enough to not have to base what I do next strictly on money. I’m really happy that I get to do this for a living."

This piece was commissioned by blogger Hey Natalie for the renovation of her NYC apartment.



Photo courtesy Maryanne Moodie