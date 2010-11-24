Text Appeal

Will Robison and Jacob Krupnick believe that transforming basic transactions into “retail experiments” will change the rapport we have with what we buy. Subports launched in late 2009 as a techie, Brooklyn-based, text-to-buy business model—–a one-time online registration links your credit card information to your cell phone number, and purchases are made by sending an SMS—–but the implications of the service subvert the conventional add-to-shopping-cart experience.
Goods are available online at the Subports PortalMRKT, but Robison and Krupnick’s respective roots in performance art and photography have instigated a series of unconventional pop-up shops, which maximize the convenience of on-the-fly buying: At one, a clairvoyant helped customers select gifts; at another, goods were stashed inside hollow books to meet the restrictions imposed on street vendors in New York City. Coupled with their commitment to independent institutions—–the current crop of over 130 partners includes music venues, boutiques, bake-sale organizers, even yoga studios—–texting for treasures takes on a sense of adventure that you just can’t get from a trip to the mall.
Jacob Krupnick: It’s not designed for bulk buying at Walmart. You can only get one item per text message (except for event tickets). By making buying a more considered act and by working with independent businesses, we are encouraging more informed, susta
How has the service evolved since you launched a year ago?
JK: We’ve gone from speaking to a handful of friends who are making things that we like to contacting more established creators to screening vendors who are approaching us pretty regularly. It’s exciting to have people become familiar with Subports and say, "Wow, I want to be a part of this. I can imagine ways of using this that could be totally fantastic."
So you’ve been learning from the people you work with?