Terra! The Grass Armchair

You can do exactly that with the TERRA! Armchair which is designed to transform from laser-cut cardboard into grass covered seating that allows you to be part of nature while relaxing in your own garden. This figuratively and literally green armchair is the brainchild of Studio Nucleo, a collective of designers and artists based in Torino, Italy. The concept dates back to 2000, when TERRA! was displayed for the first time at the Salone del Mobile in Milan. The hugely successful design was sold all around the world until 2005 and exhibited at the Centre Georges Pompidou in Paris, at the Milan Triennale and at the Biennale of Belo Horizonte, Brasil in 2012. For 2016, Studio Nucleo brings the armchair back to life in a new incarnation that is slightly smaller, easier to ship and to assemble, environmentally-friendly, and more DIY than ever. The owner is directly involved in the assembly and growth stages of the armchair, becoming the creator of his or her garden retreat space. The studio ships the flat-packed cardboard anywhere in the world; only earth, sand and grass seeds are needed to transform the lifeless frame into a living object. The TERRA! Armchair project has already been funded on Kickstarter, with funds exceeding the initial goal by almost 30%, 20 hours before the campaign ends.

