Tenue by LaSelva and Iván Zúñiga

Tenue is a minimal plate set created by Valencia-based designer LaSelva and Iván Zúñiga for Más. Tenue comes from the search of the limits of concrete, testing the properties of the material. It explores the thinness and the lightness both physically and visually, without losing strength. The family includes a set of 3 decorative plates in different dimensions and finishes.



