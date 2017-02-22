Take a Peek Inside a Beachside Enclave of Modernist Masterpieces

While Long Island's south shore is well known for its stunning beaches, one seaside isle boasts another claim to fame. Fire Island—a quaint and quirky beach haven where residents travel with Radio Flyers rather than cars—has been a living trove of modern architecture since the 1960s, when architects like Horace Gifford redefined the notion of the beach house with their wood-and-glass creations. More than simple architectural statements, these houses marked a cultural sea change, drawing a who's who of New York and Hollywood elite with their adventurous designs and modest proportions, specifically in the Fire Island Pines community.