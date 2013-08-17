View Photos
Table Lamps by Magnus Pettersen for Iittala
By Diana Budds
We're swooning over this trio of table lamps by Norwegian-born designer Magnus Pettersen for iconic Finnish brand Iittala.
Consisting of two slender clear or opaque lanterns and a handsome concrete and copper-toned-glass piece, the collection is simple, refined, and stunning. Available in September of 2013 from Iittala.
