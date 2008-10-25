Swan Chair 50th Anniversary





The 1,958 limited-edition Swans—the number a nod to the year that the Danish architect designed the Swan and Egg chairs to outfit his new SAS Royal Hotel in Copenhagen—will be on sale Nov. 1, 2008. If the release—and subsequent speedy sell-out—of the 50th anniversary Egg chair was any indication, it will be quite some time before the iconic chair sings its swan song.



