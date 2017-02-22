Sustainability in Stages

"Personally, I’d rather be living outside," says architect David Hertz. As a young man surfing in Bali, he was impressed by tropical village compounds where indoors and out flow into each other. "Those houses seemed able to breathe, like plants and flowers."

In the new addition to the Hertz/Fong residence, the architect’s son Max tinkers with his extensive array of Legos and War Hammer miniatures in the upstairs office/playroom. Photo Categories:

Trellis-like balcony railing cue the exposed timber frame extending over the house. The balcony and fence are made from sustainably harvested ipe wood.



Hertz has transported this idea of an ecological village to Venice, California, where he lives near the beach with his wife, Stacy Fong, and their three children. The compound—four dwellings connected by bridges and clustered around a courtyard lap pool—is an exuberant presence on a confined city lot.

Sophie, 11, rinses off in the outdoor shower made from 12-by-12-inch Syndecrete tiles cut into 3-by-3-inch squares, which Hertz intentionally set so that they appear to undulate. The sink is from Boffi; the shower fixtures are Arne Jacobsen for Vola.





Sophie and Colin enjoy their new pool, the only non-solar-powered portion of their home in Venice, California, created by their father, architect David Hertz. Read the full article here.



Like many family homes, it evolved in stages, begin-ning with a lucky encounter. In 1994, walking in their Venice neighborhood, Hertz and Fong spied a rare sight: a vacant 40-by-90-foot lot. Up until that point, they’d only been thinking of adding a second story to accommodate their three rambunctious youngsters. They made a low offer to secure the lot, but serious strings were attached: They had to design and permit their as-yet-undreamed-of dream house in just 90 days or forfeit the deal.

The courtyard is now the heart of the house.





Fortunately, the pair was up to the challenge. Hertz is a graduate of SCI-Arc, and worked with adventurous architects John Lautner and Frank Gehry before starting his own Santa Monica–based practice in 1984. He began pioneering a then-radical specialty: ecologically sensitive design. Hertz parlayed this early interest into offbeat but practical projects. He’s currently completing a tilt-up house of prefab industrial refrigeration panels in Venice. And for the old Tony Duquette estate in Malibu, he’s salvaging a mothballed Boeing 747, which he will dissect and reassemble into a solar-powered residence with a meditation pavilion in the cockpit.



Hertz is also an entrepreneur, whose product Syndecrete, his recipe of cement plus recycled glass chips, computer parts, and vinyl records (among other things), transforms trash into stylish interior elements. Around the time he and Fong bought the vacant lot, he had already been precasting tiles, countertops, sinks, furniture, even vases out of Syndecrete. (Fong, a nonpracticing architect, handles the business affairs for Syndecrete and Hertz’s architectural practice.)



"I saw the house as a working laboratory to test my ideas and as a showcase for Syndecrete," Hertz says. Pressed for time, he dashed off a design that stacked space in two buildings joined by a glass bridge above a courtyard. He had no inkling that he had initiated an expansive family compound that would be ten years in the making.



In 1996, the family of five moved into their new house, a light-filled, 2,700-square-foot modernist aerie that unfolds in seven open levels across two buildings and a connecting bridge. The kids got bedrooms in the rear building, with parents up front.

The exuberant results of Hertz’s design are visible from the street. Giant birds



of paradise, king palms, and bamboo tower above the fence. The Balinese long building, seen on the far left, is almost nautical; on the right, the original house’s rammed-earth entry wall frames its concrete layers.