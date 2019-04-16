Stunning Photographs of the Norwegian Landscape

Norway’s 18 National Tourist Routes wind their way up majestic mountains, snake along the choppy coastline, and hug precarious ridges overlooking fjords. In National Routes of Norway, recently published by Hatje Cantz, photographer Ken Schluchtmann follows the roads, capturing images of the country at its most wild, its most docile, and its most picturesque. Structures and architectural follies dot the landscape, offering places for people to stop and savor their natural surroundings. Norway’s Public Roads Administration began developing the National Tourist Routes in 1994, and local and internationally renowned practitioners such as Snøhetta and Peter Zumthor have contributed structures along them.