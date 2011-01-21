Studiomama's Outdoor Kitchen

The Danish-born, England-based designer is known for bringing her Scandinavian roots to her designs and incorporating multiple functions into a single form—take her Mirror/Ironing Board or magazine rack/toilet-paper holder for examples. She's also made a name for herself providing design plans to her fans. On her website , she sells design detials for her Pallet Chair, Pallet Chair Hi, and Pallet Lamp for ten pounds a piece. Her kids house is yours for the making for 50 pounds. Amazingly, however, the instructions for Tolstrup's Pallet Stool Crafty and Outdoor Kitchen—my favorite of all—are available to download for no charge at all.

The Outdoor kitchen is a card with hose-hookup and built-in burner to make your outside cookery dreams complete. Tolstrup warns that "you need to be confident in the workshop to embark on the making of this," but even if this labor required is beyond you breadth of talents, the free PDF is worth a look to vicariously fulfill a fantasy. But if you do have the chops, get constructing and soon enough you'll be at step 15: "Wait for a summer's day."