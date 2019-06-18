Design Students Build Seven Modern Sheds in Rural Vermont
In 2011, architects Keith Moskow, FAIA and Robert Linn, AIA of their eponymous, Boston–based architecture firm Moskow Linn Architects began leading Studio North, an intensive week-long design/build workshop for students interested in or studying architecture. The design brief? Work together to design and build a small pavilion in the rural, agrarian town of Norwich, Vermont.
Each workshop, which includes five to 10 students from across the globe, are presented with a design program developed by Moskow and Linn; the students, working with two instructors, then spend their mornings designing and their afternoons constructing. The pavilion's program seeks to connect with site conditions and nature; this might be through activities unique to rural life—like a chicken coop, or a structure for making maple syrup where the timber walls are deconstructed during the sugaring season—or for places of respite and solace, like a mobile sauna or a woodland retreat.
Each pavilion is composed of a kit of parts that are readily available either on-site, like gathered timber, or items easily purchased at any local home improvement or hardware store, such as two-by framing, galvanized metal fasteners, and translucent fiberglass. The resulting structures typically cost between $7,000 and $10,000.
Although each rural intervention, as the architects call them, is intended to respond to the predetermined program and site requirements, the greater idea was to create an opportunity for students—who often have never worked hands-on at a construction site before embarking on their professional careers in architecture—to gain valuable experience and knowledge.
Indeed, although each pavilion can stand on its own and was developed by distinct teams each year, the site is in fact most powerful when understood as a collection of pavilions, each linked to its neighbors through a similar sense of materiality and consideration of site and yet distinct in program and design.
Interested in participating? This year, Studio North is undergoing an exciting move to North Adams, Massachusetts, where the program will be rebranded as Studio North (Adams), and may even develop connections with MASS MoCA.
