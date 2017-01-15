Studio 8A by Rye London

View Photos
Studio 8A is a minimal space located in London, England, designed by Rye London.
Studio 8A is a natural daylight kitchen photography studio in east London, benefiting from both south facing and north facing ceiling sky lights and windows. The warehouse space is located on the top floor of an old print factory, with high ceilings, white exposed brick walls and concrete floors. It is fitted out with a wall kitchen, a kitchen island, a work station and coffee area. The studio is available for a large range of shoots, filming, castings, workshops, and events.
