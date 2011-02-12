Storage Slings

Inspiration from this project came from Swedish design superstar Lotta Jansdotter (if you're not familiar with her patterns and products, take a look through her site, which offers an epic bounty of lovely, lovely stuff...). Handmade Living is one of her books from Chronicle, and it is chock-full of really fantastic, super Scando design ideas: recipies, decoration, organization and more. If somehow my life was even a fraction as fresh and bright as the images in this book, I'd be doing mighty fine.