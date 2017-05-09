Peek Inside the 2017 San Francisco Decorator Showcase
View Photos
Californian Homes + Home Tours

Peek Inside the 2017 San Francisco Decorator Showcase

Add to
Like
Share
By Jenny Xie
From a lavishly green living room to a penthouse inspired by the California coastline, the Pacific Heights residence is chock-full of design inspiration from Bay Area talent.

This year’s San Francisco Decorator Showcase features the work of 28 interior and landscape designers in the impressive Mack House, a Classical Revival mansion in the heart of the city’s Pacific Heights neighborhood. Built in 1904 and designed by architects Samuel Newsom and his son, Sidney, the 11,000-square-foot home features a circular colonnaded entry that recalls its Italian Renaissance inspiration. In contrast to this exterior, the show home’s spacious and airy interior plays hosts to many modern moments. Take a spin through some of the highlights below.

Jarrod Baumann of Zeterre Landscape Architecture sculpted the front garden of 2698 Pacific Avenue.&nbsp;

Jarrod Baumann of Zeterre Landscape Architecture sculpted the front garden of 2698 Pacific Avenue. 

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

"A Muse'ing April in Paris" by Jonathan Rachman Design reimagines the salon of fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy and takes inspiration from his relationship with his friend and muse Audrey Hepburn.

"A Muse'ing April in Paris" by Jonathan Rachman Design reimagines the salon of fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy and takes inspiration from his relationship with his friend and muse Audrey Hepburn.

Peek Inside the 2017 San Francisco Decorator Showcase - Photo 3 of 17 -
House Beautiful's Kitchen of the Year, "Mise En Place" by Jon De La Cruz, accommodates a busy family's lifestyle with a breakfast area, a baking area, and a scullery. &nbsp;

House Beautiful's Kitchen of the Year, "Mise En Place" by Jon De La Cruz, accommodates a busy family's lifestyle with a breakfast area, a baking area, and a scullery.  

Peek Inside the 2017 San Francisco Decorator Showcase - Photo 5 of 17 -
Designed by Benni Amadi Interiors and Courtney Springer Interiors, the "Moody Blues" powder room and vestibule pairs a marble sink with dramatic black walls that make the room seem more spacious, while blue tiles laid in a herringbone pattern reference the traditional architecture of &nbsp;the home.

Designed by Benni Amadi Interiors and Courtney Springer Interiors, the "Moody Blues" powder room and vestibule pairs a marble sink with dramatic black walls that make the room seem more spacious, while blue tiles laid in a herringbone pattern reference the traditional architecture of  the home.

Everything in the "Bibliotheek"—from the modular leather pleated sofa, to the light fixtures, to the screen-printed portraits on light boxes, were custom-designed by Martin Kobus Home. "The library is a layered tale of dark and light, and a study in contrasting classic and modern," says Kobus.

Everything in the "Bibliotheek"—from the modular leather pleated sofa, to the light fixtures, to the screen-printed portraits on light boxes, were custom-designed by Martin Kobus Home. "The library is a layered tale of dark and light, and a study in contrasting classic and modern," says Kobus.

"Guardians" by Evie Simon and Stephanie Breitbard of Simon Breitbard Fine Arts elegantly graces the landing with Russian portraiture.

"Guardians" by Evie Simon and Stephanie Breitbard of Simon Breitbard Fine Arts elegantly graces the landing with Russian portraiture.

"The Great Exploration Kid's Bedroom" by Sherry Hope-Kennedy is "a space intended for climbing, hanging, and pure adventure—shelter for the seeker of all things fun and free," says the designer. Ombre wallpaper wraps around the room, providing an African backdrop to a tree fort-inspired bunk bed, carved gym rings, and a termite mound enclosure.

"The Great Exploration Kid's Bedroom" by Sherry Hope-Kennedy is "a space intended for climbing, hanging, and pure adventure—shelter for the seeker of all things fun and free," says the designer. Ombre wallpaper wraps around the room, providing an African backdrop to a tree fort-inspired bunk bed, carved gym rings, and a termite mound enclosure.

Beth Martin's master bedroom takes advantage of ample natural light with a mirrored fireplace mantle.

Beth Martin's master bedroom takes advantage of ample natural light with a mirrored fireplace mantle.

In "Master Bath: Restore and Refresh," designer Cecilie Starin encourages contemplation with plants, Asian accents, natural objects, and art. The gold, faceted vanity mirrors slide apart to allow views of the bay.

In "Master Bath: Restore and Refresh," designer Cecilie Starin encourages contemplation with plants, Asian accents, natural objects, and art. The gold, faceted vanity mirrors slide apart to allow views of the bay.

Referencing the progress of modern fashion, art, and culture, Jaimie Belew's bedroom suite marries softer elements, like the preserved living wall and textiles, with graphic accents for a "Modern Avant Garde setting."

Referencing the progress of modern fashion, art, and culture, Jaimie Belew's bedroom suite marries softer elements, like the preserved living wall and textiles, with graphic accents for a "Modern Avant Garde setting."

The white plaster Draper Console and modern Cube Mirror embody an unconventional spirit.

The white plaster Draper Console and modern Cube Mirror embody an unconventional spirit.

Inspiration for the powder room by David Bjorngaard and Stephen Stout came from trips to Rome and Milan. "The core concept of the bathroom is the Roman bath—the materiality of the limestone wainscot and the limestone plaster walls—and the simplicity of a Roman fountain [represented by] a simple faucet that empties into a sleek basin," says Bjorngaard.&nbsp;

Inspiration for the powder room by David Bjorngaard and Stephen Stout came from trips to Rome and Milan. "The core concept of the bathroom is the Roman bath—the materiality of the limestone wainscot and the limestone plaster walls—and the simplicity of a Roman fountain [represented by] a simple faucet that empties into a sleek basin," says Bjorngaard. 

Kristen Peña's goal for the teen bedroom was to create a "cozy, livable haven for a 13-year-old girl that would embrace her during her transformation from girl to woman." The blush pink and black hues represent this dichotomy, while textural elements like a handwoven Peg Woodworking headboard and rope lights by local artist Windy Chien add warmth. "We feel that texture is very important in creating both that cozy feel and a level of sophistication in the room," says the designer.

Kristen Peña's goal for the teen bedroom was to create a "cozy, livable haven for a 13-year-old girl that would embrace her during her transformation from girl to woman." The blush pink and black hues represent this dichotomy, while textural elements like a handwoven Peg Woodworking headboard and rope lights by local artist Windy Chien add warmth. "We feel that texture is very important in creating both that cozy feel and a level of sophistication in the room," says the designer.

The penthouse living room and bar by Catherine Kwong features a Nakashima Cocktail Table. Kwong flew to Pennsylvania to meet with George Nakashima's daughter, Mira, and selected the slab of walnut that would anchor the room. "That was the first design decision made, and everything else followed," says the designer.

The penthouse living room and bar by Catherine Kwong features a Nakashima Cocktail Table. Kwong flew to Pennsylvania to meet with George Nakashima's daughter, Mira, and selected the slab of walnut that would anchor the room. "That was the first design decision made, and everything else followed," says the designer.

For the entry, artist and textile designer Stevie Howell painted over custom wallpaper, allowing the drips to cover the wall before drawing on the surface with charcoal.

For the entry, artist and textile designer Stevie Howell painted over custom wallpaper, allowing the drips to cover the wall before drawing on the surface with charcoal.

The San Francisco Decorator Showcase is open through May 29, 2017. Tickets run from $35 to $40 and support the San Francisco University High School financial aid program.