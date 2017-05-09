Peek Inside the 2017 San Francisco Decorator Showcase
This year’s San Francisco Decorator Showcase features the work of 28 interior and landscape designers in the impressive Mack House, a Classical Revival mansion in the heart of the city’s Pacific Heights neighborhood. Built in 1904 and designed by architects Samuel Newsom and his son, Sidney, the 11,000-square-foot home features a circular colonnaded entry that recalls its Italian Renaissance inspiration. In contrast to this exterior, the show home’s spacious and airy interior plays hosts to many modern moments. Take a spin through some of the highlights below.
The San Francisco Decorator Showcase is open through May 29, 2017. Tickets run from $35 to $40 and support the San Francisco University High School financial aid program.