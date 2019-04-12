Three Generations Fit Under One Roof After a Modern Renovation in Southern California
A Los Angeles bungalow keeps its roots while growing to accommodate family.
Text by
Soon after purchasing a 1940s home in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles, Mohamed Sharif was approached by his new neighbors. "Are you a developer?" they asked, their concern evident. He assured them he was not, and that his family was there to stay.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Published
Last Updated
Save