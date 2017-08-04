Spotlight on Multidisciplinary Danish Design Studio, Norm Architects
View Photos

Spotlight on Multidisciplinary Danish Design Studio, Norm Architects

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
With a sleek and minimalist Scandinavian aesthetic and a portfolio that includes industrial design, residential architecture, commercial interiors, photography, and art direction, it's no surprise that the versatile Danish design studio Norm Architects is so in demand.

Founded in 2008 by architects Kasper Rønn and Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen, Norm Architects' projects focus on materials and fine craftsmanship. 

With a home base located on one of Copenhagen's oldest streets, the prolific firm builds on the traditions of Scandinavian design, including timeless aesthetics, natural materials, and modernist principles. Their thoughtfully orchestrated projects showcase a varied range, a balanced aesthetic, and a crisp contemporary look. In defining the firm's motivational goals, co-founder Rønn explains, "We are able to build on the past and look forward. When we succeed in that, we feel good."

Take a look at some of our favorites projects by Norm Architects. 

Menu's Copenhagen Showroom

Norm Architects designed Danish brand Menu's recently opened 7,500-square-foot showroom that's located in the upcoming Copenhagen neighborhood that surrounds the harbor in Nordhavn. The space showcases the company's minimalist furniture and homeware collection, and includes an office and cafe where creative individuals are encouraged to come together and collaborate. The sleek and stylized space also functions as an office, cafe, and co-working space. The interiors draw inspiration from a strong material palette, such as concrete and steel, providing a beautiful contrast to the objects and designs that fill the space.

"The space draws heavy inspiration from strong materials such as concrete and steel," explains Norm Architects.

Kinfolk Gallery

The Kinfolk Gallery and office is a collaborative space for people to come together, share ideas, and showcase their work. The subdued color palette, close attention to detail, and minimalist interior architecture captures the essence of the respected magazine's aesthetic.

Every single nuance of the space has been carefully selected to match the tone of Kinfolk's credo of slow living.&nbsp;

Reydon Grove Farm

A minimal farm located in Suffolk, England, Reydon Grove Farm borders a working farm and has a long, narrow, flat-roofed pavilion that harmoniously melds with the site’s existing structures. The layout is designed in two main sections and is divided by a central hall, a semi-public area, and a private section with bathrooms and bedrooms. 


Nærvær

Nærvær, a beautiful new wine bar and restaurant located in the Christianshavn neighborhood of Copenhagen, is set in a modern structure with raw concrete surfaces and exposed ventilation suspended from the ceiling. It features a dark palette and a minimal industrial aesthetic. 

"With an interior design defined by an array of stone, wood, and metal, the materials are all natural and have deliberately been altered in order to create dark and industrial surfaces that match the mood of the place," explains the architects.

Floor-to-ceiling windows offer views of the canal and the old city center beyond.&nbsp;

Tone Cabinets for Zilenzio

Norm Architects also created a collection of acoustic furniture for Zilenzio, which are designed to absorb certain frequencies of sound to improve sound quality in interior spaces. The colors of the collection were selected by Note Design Studio

Shown here is the Tone sound-absorbing cabinet in blue, which is available in three sizes.&nbsp;

Snaregade Bench

With a minimalist 1950s aesthetics and a lightweight profile, the Snaregade Bench is a sculpturally stunning piece that was created for the Cabinetmakers’ Autumn Exhibition 2016. 

