Spotlight on Multidisciplinary Danish Design Studio, Norm Architects

Founded in 2008 by architects Kasper Rønn and Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen, Norm Architects' projects focus on materials and fine craftsmanship.



With a home base located on one of Copenhagen's oldest streets, the prolific firm builds on the traditions of Scandinavian design, including timeless aesthetics, natural materials, and modernist principles. Their thoughtfully orchestrated projects showcase a varied range, a balanced aesthetic, and a crisp contemporary look. In defining the firm's motivational goals, co-founder Rønn explains, "We are able to build on the past and look forward. When we succeed in that, we feel good."

Take a look at some of our favorites projects by Norm Architects.

Norm Architects designed Danish brand Menu's recently opened 7,500-square-foot showroom that's located in the upcoming Copenhagen neighborhood that surrounds the harbor in Nordhavn. The space showcases the company's minimalist furniture and homeware collection, and includes an office and cafe where creative individuals are encouraged to come together and collaborate. The sleek and stylized space also functions as an office, cafe, and co-working space. The interiors draw inspiration from a strong material palette, such as concrete and steel, providing a beautiful contrast to the objects and designs that fill the space.