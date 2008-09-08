Sporting Stairway
Sporting Stairway

By David A. Greene
While surfing around, I found this intriguing use of sports-arena flooring as a residential wall material in a house in progress by Bates-Masi architects on Noyack Creek in Southampton, NY.

The process of adapting the black, "natural-resin composite" to enclose an exterior stairway makes one want to know more: apparently, you can perforate the material with a water-jet to let the breeze and light come through.

