View Photos
Sporting Stairway
Add to
Like
Share
By David A. Greene –
While surfing around, I found this intriguing use of sports-arena flooring as a residential wall material in a house in progress by Bates-Masi architects on Noyack Creek in Southampton, NY.
The process of adapting the black, "natural-resin composite" to enclose an exterior stairway makes one want to know more: apparently, you can perforate the material with a water-jet to let the breeze and light come through.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.